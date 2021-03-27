Bearcats, Eagles Win, Greyhounds Fall

PASO ROBLES

Paso Robles was on the road Friday and traveled to San Luis Obispo to take on the Tigers. After falling behind early, the Bearcats came charging back in the second half to win 28-22. Paso Robles’ first points of the season came on a perfectly executed Statue of Liberty on 4th and goal from the 13-yard line. Sophomore Leo Kemp charged in for the score, energizing the entire Paso Robles sideline.

PRHS “Status of Liberty” Touchdown – Video by Connor Allen

TEMPLETON

Templeton hosted their rivals, Morro Bay, and thumped the Pirates, 42-0. For the second consecutive week, Josh Berna and Tyler Kaschewski ran through the opposing secondaries leaving defenders in their wake. Kaschewski recorded the highlight of the night with an 80-yard run in the second quarter.

Templeton Eagles Football celebrating their win! Photo by Justin Kaschewski

ATASCADERO

The Atascadero Greyhounds headed to San Luis Obispo tonight, searching for their first win of the season but were outmatched and outplayed by Mission Prep, losing, 56-6.

AHS Greyhound Cheerleaders. Photo by Rick Evans

More details to follow on Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related