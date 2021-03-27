Bearcats, Eagles Win, Greyhounds Fall
PASO ROBLES
Paso Robles was on the road Friday and traveled to San Luis Obispo to take on the Tigers. After falling behind early, the Bearcats came charging back in the second half to win 28-22. Paso Robles’ first points of the season came on a perfectly executed Statue of Liberty on 4th and goal from the 13-yard line. Sophomore Leo Kemp charged in for the score, energizing the entire Paso Robles sideline.
TEMPLETON
Templeton hosted their rivals, Morro Bay, and thumped the Pirates, 42-0. For the second consecutive week, Josh Berna and Tyler Kaschewski ran through the opposing secondaries leaving defenders in their wake. Kaschewski recorded the highlight of the night with an 80-yard run in the second quarter.
ATASCADERO
The Atascadero Greyhounds headed to San Luis Obispo tonight, searching for their first win of the season but were outmatched and outplayed by Mission Prep, losing, 56-6.
More details to follow on Monday.