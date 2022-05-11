The Paso Robles High team won the CIF Central Section championship over the weekend
PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles High School Bearcats stunt team made history as the first team to win the CIF Central Section championship. They will move on to compete in the State CIF in Sacramento on Friday, May 13.
This year was the first end-of-the-season tournament held for the Central Section, and Paso Robles High School was the first to host the competition.
“We not only got to win, but we got to host as well,” said stunt coach and PRHS athletic director Tori Loney.
Stunt, which is still an emerging sport within CIF, is derived from competitive cheerleading. It involves a head-to-head game between two teams who execute skills-based routines in various categories — partner stunts, jumps and tumbling, pyramids and tosses, and team routines.
Teams are given 18 routines in December to learn and master by the time their season starts in February. Each game ranges about 45 minutes with four quarters. Each routine is nine counts of eight equal to about 45 seconds per routine. Teams simultaneously perform one of the 18 routines picked; whichever one scores higher moves forward. Teams are scored on their accuracy, technique, and skill set.
“It’s a lot, but it’s exciting to see how it evolves over the season,” said Loney.
The Bearcats competed against seven other teams at the CIF Central Section championship competition. On Thursday, they will leave for Sacramento to compete in CIF State.
Only nine teams are invited to the State Championships. On Friday the Bearcats will play against Oakridge, from the Sacramento area, who currently sit at second in the state. The Bearcats currently sit at number seven in the state. If they win against Oakridge, the Bearcats will move forward to the semifinals on Saturday.
“I feel I’ve been gifted with a team that’s very driven to be the best in the area,” Loney said. “[A team] to be competitive against other teams in the state. They’ve just gotten better and better every year.”
The 2022 Bearcat stunt roster is:
- Alexa Solorio Diego
- Alondra Anguiano
- Aly Goldammer
- Alyssa Zamora
- Ava Potter
- Bianca Rangel
- Brissia Nayeli Centeno-Solorio
- Brooke Lewis
- Caelee Martines
- Casey Clements
- Claire Wells
- Devynne Linnell
- Elizabeth Pimentel
- Hailey Summer
- Hannah Scheller
- Jailyn Campos
- Jamie Barnett
- Jazmin Colores Garcia
- Jossellyn Ruiz Juarez
- Ka’alani Matthews
- Kayla Degnan
- Kayli Toby
- Kiana Martinez
- Leah Bennett
- Maddie Hurstak
- Megan Souza
- Mia Lojacono
- Miranda Martinez
- Payton Bedrosian
- Savannah Alviso
- Sienna Ramons
- Stephanie Roman Sabiron
- Tia Dana
- Vanessa Verduzco
- Yessica Zarate
- Zoe LaPraim
- Faith Frederick
- Izzy Leon