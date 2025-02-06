North County Sports Briefs

PASO ROBLES HIGH SCHOOL

Progress is again being made at the Aquatics Complex at Paso Robles High School. Vertical construction is underway as CMU walls rise for the pool house. Meanwhile, stair and ramp entries in the shallow end are being formed, with concrete pouring set for this week. Photo provided by Paso Robles High School

TEMPLETON HIGH SCHOOL

The Templeton High girls’ soccer team continued its winning streak with a 2-0 victory over Morro Bay. Kennedy McAdoo and Kennley Sizemore each scored, securing another big win. Don’t miss Senior Night this Friday, Feb. 7 — come cheer on the team in its final home game of the season! Photo provided by Templeton High School

The Templeton High girls’ soccer team secured a 4-0 victory over Nipomo on Jan. 28. Kennley Sizemore led with two goals, while Reagan Leavitt and Bailey Fiorenza each added one. The win improved the Eagles’ season record to 6-7-3 and their Ocean League record to 3-2-1. Photo provided by Templeton High School

ATASCADERO HIGH SCHOOL

On Friday, Jan. 31, the Atascadero High boys basketball team faced St. Joseph, who currently rank first in the Mountain League. The Greyhounds lost to the Knights 86-34. Photos by Rick Evans

