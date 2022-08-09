Firefighters responded to a garage fire on 18th Street in Paso this morning

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential structure fire in the late morning on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Firefighters responded to the report at 10:13 p.m. at a single family home on 18th Street where the attached garage was on fire and impinging on the home. The fire was quickly contained within the garage with minimal smoke damage to the rest of the home.

Two fire engines, one truck and two Battalion Chiefs from Paso Robles responded. Under the City’s automatic aid agreements, one engine from Atascadero and one from Cal Fire responded as well. A total of 21 firefighters responded to the incident. Assistance was also provided by San Luis Ambulance and the Paso Robles Police Department.

advertisement

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...