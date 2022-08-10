Positions open for immediate hire for the upcoming school year

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Joint Unified will hold its annual recruitment Job Fair/Career Expo on Aug. 10, from 1 to 6 p.m., in the District Office Board Room, located on 800 Niblick Road, Paso Robles.

Positions open for immediate hire for this coming school year include para-educators, after-school programs, custodial/groundskeeper, custodial substitutes, playground supervisors, food service workers, bus drivers/transportation assistants, and clerical support. Bilingual applicants are great but is not a requirement. Positions are both full-time with health benefits to part-time.

The Human Resources staff is excited for this day and is looking forward to meeting high-energy, passionate human beings that wish to be part of our Paso Robles schools team! Staff will be on-site to guide you through the entire hiring process.

Attendees that are serious about getting a job and looking forward for a possible on the spot interview, should come prepared with a government issued ID, proof that you are qualified to work in the United States, a resume and references.

You can find the district’s current job openings on the district’s website, pasoschools.org, under Human Resources. Paso Robles Joint USD is an equal opportunity employer.

