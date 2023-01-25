Goals include reaching higher test scores district-wide

PASO ROBLES — District goals were presented at the Tuesday, Jan. 25, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) meeting, where Superintendent Curt Dubost explained the district’s goals throughout his four years with the district.

Dubost, who will be retiring as superintendent next year, presented the district’s three primary goals:

All students will be reading at grade level by the end of third grade All students will be ready for Algebra 1 by eighth grade All English learners will make progress each year toward reclassification

For Goal 1, the district’s latest iReady diagnostic shows 53 percent of students are at grade level, compared to 38 percent in Fall 2022. In Winter 2021, only 33 percent of this same group of students was performing at or above grade level, with only 17 percent of students performing at or above grade level in Fall 2021.

Steps being taken to improve these scores include the creation of a mathematics instructional task force, focused professional development around mathematics instruction, and possible math collaboratives to increase efficacy across district and grade levels.

And for Goal 3, the district’s data shows that 1,805 total English learners are reclassified fluent English proficient (RFEP) students, 1,231 are English learners, and 574 RFEP students are being monitored.

Steps the district plans to make to improve progress towards reclassification will include:

Continuing to provide Designated English Language Development (ELD) training for teachers and administrators.

Continuing to provide Integrated ELD training for teachers and administrators.

Continuing to promote that language instruction is the core to all content instruction.

Ensuring that its teachers and administrators have a strong knowledge in implementing the Californian English Language Development Standards

For Goal 2, the district’s data shows the following for eighth-grade students:

Fall 2022 — 27 percent at or above grade level; 15 percent approaching grade level

Winter 2022 — 25 percent at or above grade level; 19 percent approaching grade level

Same group of students:

Fall 2021 — 16 percent at or above grade level; 21 percent approaching grade level

Winter 2021 — 22 percent at or above grade level; 17 percent approaching grade level

Pass rate for Algebra 1 — 68 percent of grade 9 students earned a “C” or higher during the fall semester 2022

Additional discussion was had on where the district stands for each of those goals and their supportive goals:

Supporting Goals

Plan to Assure Long-Term District Financial Stability Staffing Plan for Right-Sizing Review All Support Department Staffing and Responsibilities Continued Commitment to Sound Business Practices Update and Report on Facilities Master Plan Provide an Updated Construction Projects List with Budgets and Timelines Explore Creative Options, including Subsidized Essential Worker Housing and Charter Schools Administrator Onboarding and Support

These goals are all aligned with the 2023 to 2024 Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) goals. The full District goal presentation can be found here simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030368&MID=18136

The next PRJUSD meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m.

