Sensorio to hold a fundraiser this weekend to support Doan family

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department is now on its second week of search operations to find the missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan.

Doan went missing on Monday, Jan. 9, after being swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel. It was reported by Cal Fire that on Monday morning, the area the car he inhabited was trying to cross was impacted by a downed tree. A neighbor tried to help rescue those inside, and while Kyle’s mother was pulled to safety, he was unable to be rescued.

The search continues for Doan, but the Sherriff’s office reports efforts will continue on a limited basis.

Over the weekend of Jan. 21, almost 300 people from 10 different sheriff’s offices around California joined in on the search, including personnel from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and Cal Fire. Dive team members, search and rescue personnel and K-9s have all been assisting in the search for Doan now that the weather has permitted a week of productive searching.

Search crews have been concentrating efforts on those parts of the Salinas River that previously were unable to be searched due to high water conditions. Additionally, there has been help from drones to conduct aerial searches. Over the last week, sheriff’s personnel received help from the CHP’s helicopter, which searched large portions of San Marcos Creek and the Salinas River in San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties.

Community members will have another chance to support the Doan Family with a fundraising event put on by the art exhibition “Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio” on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Sensorio founders Ken and Bobbi Hunter said, “Members of the Doan family work here at Sensorio and are part of our Sensorio family. We are all heartbroken at this tragedy and want to help in any way we can.”

This Sensorio Gives Back initiative will donate 90 percent of all ticket sales to support the family’s ongoing “Bring Kyle Home” efforts. Guests at Sensorio on Jan. 29 will also be given green ribbons, which are being worn by community members on the Central Coast to raise awareness and support for Kyle’s family.

“Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio” is made up of internationally acclaimed British artist Munro’s “Field of Light,” featuring 100,000 glowing orbs over acres of hillside, and “Light Towers,” a maze of 69 towers made from 17,388 wine bottles illuminated in gently changing colors. It is currently open to the public (see days/hours below) at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. For tickets and more information, the public may visit sensoriopaso.com.

Since Doan’s disappearance, the Sheriff’s Office has made daily updates on their search efforts. However, they have not made an update since Sunday, Jan. 22. Paso Robles Press/Atascadero News has reached out to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office to confirm what future search operations will look like but did not receive a response at the time of print.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

