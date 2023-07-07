PASO ROBLES — The Sheriff’s Office, supported by the San Luis Obispo County Incident Management Team, will initiate a large-scale ground search operation over the weekend of July 8 and 9 to locate missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Kyle was swept away by floodwaters in San Marcos Creek on January 9, and multiple searches have been conducted since then. The State Office of Emergency Services will contribute approximately 300 search crew members from different parts of the state for this latest search.

The search crews will dedicate full days on both Saturday and Sunday, focusing on the Salinas River area from the confluence of San Marcos Creek to the confluence of Big Sandy Creek. This search area spans approximately 6 miles in length and half a mile in width. Canine units and heavy equipment will be on standby, ready to respond promptly if any evidence of Kyle’s whereabouts is found.

While the community’s willingness to assist in the search is appreciated, volunteers are currently not needed as all necessary resources and personnel have been allocated. The community’s generosity in providing food donations for the search effort is acknowledged; however, the authorities inform that they are unable to accept these donations. The community’s patience is requested as the latest search operation takes place, and heartfelt gratitude is expressed for the ongoing support.

