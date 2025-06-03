Dedicated volunteer and mentor recognized for unwavering support of Paso Robles High students and programs

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has announced that Allen Bowman has been named the 2025 Community Member of the Year, recognizing his outstanding dedication, volunteerism, and unwavering support for the students and programs of Paso Robles High School (PRHS).

A passionate advocate for education and youth development, Bowman has become a fixture in the Bearcat community. From mentoring students to supporting athletics and writing the popular weekly Bearcat News Report, keeping the school community informed, connected, and engaged. His writing reflects his commitment to celebrating student successes and promoting a strong school spirit. Bowman embodies the true spirit of service and school pride.

“Allen Bowman is the kind of community member every school district hopes to have,” said Jennifer Loftus, superintendent of Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. “He gives his time selflessly, uplifts our students with his guidance, and shows up wherever help is needed — always with a positive attitude and genuine care.”

As an avid volunteer, Bowman has dedicated countless hours to mentoring students and actively supporting the Paso High sports program. Whether he’s cheering from the sidelines or offering support in other ways, his presence is a source of inspiration and encouragement. The Community Member of the Year award honors individuals who go above and beyond in service to the district, and Bowman exemplifies that standard in every way. His impact on PRHS is lasting and deeply appreciated.

Feature Image: Allen Bowman keeps the Paso Robles High School community informed, connected, and engaged, with his weekly Bearcat News Report. Contributed photo

