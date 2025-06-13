Trustees consider and reject proposed resolution aimed at reserving girls sports teams and facilities for biological females

PASO ROBLES — At the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board meeting held on Tuesday, June 10, trustees adopted a resolution officially recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth Day and reviewed a proposed job description for a new Pool Maintenance Technician role. Additionally, the board considered but ultimately rejected a proposed resolution that sought to reserve girls sports teams and facilities exclusively for biological females.

Trustee Sondra Williams read to the board a reslution designating June 19, as Juneteenth Day which commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom — over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. It marks the end of slavery in the United States.

The resolution was unanimously approved by the board of trustees.

A Juneteenth celebration will be held on June 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Paso Robles City Park and will include games, music, food, dance performance, highlighting black business owners, and Juneteenth play.

The Pool Maintenance Technician, under the supervision of the Maintenance and Operations Supervisor, is responsible for the care, cleaning, and upkeep of the district’s swimming pool facilities. This position supports the educational environment by ensuring the aquatic facility is safe, sanitary, and well-maintained for students, staff, and the public. Duties include maintaining equipment, performing special cleaning tasks, preparing the space for events, and adhering to health and safety standards.

Once the job description is officially approved, staff hope to hire for the position about a month or two before construction of the Aquatics Complex is complete. The pay range for the position is set between $26 and $35 per hour plus benefits.

Trustee Jim Cogan said, “I think its exciting that we are that close to the pool opening.”

At the end of the meeting, Trustee Laurene McCoy requested that the board bring back a resolution for consideration at the next board meeting that would affirm that girls sports teams and private facilites would be reserved exclusively for biological females.

“This is not a hypothetical issue. Recent events in California highlight the pressing nature of this matter,” said McCoy who shared experiences across the state regarding transgender students on girls sports teams.

“It’s not about hate, it’s not about my preference, it’s simply about the safety of our students,” McCoy continued.

McCoy’s request and statement were met with no comment. However, further at the end of the meeting during agenda item requests, McCoy again requested the item protecting girls sports be brought back to the board for consideration. Trustee Leo Castillo seconded the request.

Trustee Joel Peterson said that while he respects McCoy bringing forward the resolution, he is worried that the conversation will devolve into name-calling on both sides of the political field.

“I’m not going to support it but I respect it,” said Peterson.

The motion failed on the floor with a 4-3 vote, with Trustees Peterson, Nathan Williams, Sondra Williams, and Cogan all voting no.

The next Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m.

