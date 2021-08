PASO ROBLES — This morning, Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 4:47 a.m. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reported a fire in the Salinas riverbed south of Niblick Road.

CalFire is on the scene in support. No further information is available at this time.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...