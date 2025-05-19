PASO ROBLES — On Friday, May 17, at approximately 8:24 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported structure fire at 818 Sycamore Canyon.

First-arriving firefighters were on scene within four minutes and observed moderate smoke coming from the front and side of the residence. Fire crews quickly made entry, rescued a large dog from inside the home, and successfully contained the fire to the kitchen area. No residents were home at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

A total of three fire engines and a battalion chief from Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene. Through the City’s automatic aid agreement, an additional fire engine and battalion chief from CAL FIRE/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and one engine from Atascadero Fire Department also responded. Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance provided additional assistance.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

