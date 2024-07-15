PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, July 13, at approximately 7:07 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services (PRFES) responded to a vegetation fire in the riverbed adjacent to Highway 101 and Highway 46 East.

In a press release from PRFES, first arriving firefighters found a column of smoke developing in the middle of the Salinas River corridor. Thick, overgrown vegetation made access difficult for firefighters attacking the fire. Once firefighters safely gained access, they were able to contain the fire to a 1/4 acre.

Three fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the City’s automatic aid agreements, two fire engines, one Dozer, one hand crew, and one Battalion Chief from Cal Fire / SLO County also responded. Additionally, one fire engine from Atascadero responded. In total, 27 firefighters were needed to extinguish the blaze.

