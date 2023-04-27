Nonprofit receives $20,000 General Grant to support program in 29 local schools

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Local nonprofit One Cool Earth (OCE) is proud to announce the award of the $20,000 General Grant from The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County (CFSLOC) to support garden-based education at 29 local public schools over a two-year period.

The purpose of this school garden program is to engage all students in hands-on, experiential learning as well as to connect schools to their communities. Funds from the General Grant will support our Garden Educators as they lead lessons in areas such as environmental science, nutrition, ecology, soil science, and renewability.

Students in partner schools are exposed to new fruits and vegetables they may not have tried before, encouraging them to eat healthier and take home produce grown in their school gardens for their families to sample as well.

With agreements to partner with even more SLO County schools in the coming year, OCE is making school gardens a staple at schools across the Central Coast. By using gardens as outdoor classrooms, lessons can bridge the gap between textbooks and the real world, making science concepts engaging for students. OCE Garden Educators will teach lessons to about 11,000 students in the 2022-23 school year alone. The growth of OCE’s impact has been rapid, making it clear that its mission is one worth supporting.

About One Cool Earth

One Cool Earth is a SLO County nonprofit that partners with 29 local schools for integrated science education on-campus through their outdoor, garden-based lessons. Their mission is to create thriving school garden programs that power healthy, happy, and smart youth.

