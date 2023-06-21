Event is at BarrelHouse Brewing Company located at 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles, on Saturday, June 24

TEMPLETON — The Templeton REC Foundation and Templeton Recreation Department are hosting the 7th Annual Templeton 5K Beer Run at BarrelHouse Brewing Company, located at 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles, on Saturday, June 24.

Runners, joggers, walkers, parents with baby strollers, and dog owners (dogs must be on leash) are welcome. All proceeds will go toward supporting the Templeton Recreation Department.

The family-friendly 5k loop course takes runners through Tin City and the local area, with the finish line ending at the Barrelhouse Brewing Company. Each participant (21 or over) will be provided with a 0.5 oz taster at the start of the race and a nice cold pint at the finish. A non-alcoholic beverage option will also be available for participants. There will also be kid drinks and snacks. Once the race is over, everyone can enjoy some music at the BarrelHouse Brewing Co. Amphitheater.

The registration table opens at 7 a.m. and the Beer Run starts at 8 a.m. The run is about having a good time and is not an officially timed event this year. However, there will be a clock on hand for those runners wanting to check their time at the finish line.

The cost for pre-registration is as follows:

$30 Kids 12 and under

$65 Youth 13 and over and adults

Participants registered after June 2 “may” receive a T-shirt.

For more information and to register, visit the Templeton REC Foundation website at templetonrecfoundation.com.

Feature Image: Runners at the 2022 Templeton 5k Beer Run take off from BarrelHouse Brewing Company in Paso Robles. Photo by Rick Evans

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...