Wine, wood-fired pizza, dessert, and more

PASO ROBLES — Broken Earth Winery is pleased to announce its upcoming Comedy Night on May 13 at Broken Earth’s Tasting Room, located at 1650 Ramada Drive in Paso Robles. This fun-filled evening of wine tasting, comedy, and delicious food is the perfect way to unwind and enjoy some much-needed laughter, presented by Housecalls of Comedy “Bringin’ The Funny to Broken Earth Winery.”

The event kicks off at 4:45 p.m. with VIP early access, offering a reserve and new release wine tasting, gourmet cheese and charcuterie, and a chance to speak with Broken Earth’s esteemed winemaker. Additionally, guests will have the unique opportunity to learn more about the wine-making process and taste some of the finest wines in the region.

General admission starts at 5:45 p.m. and includes wood-fired pizzas, dessert, and a variety of white and red wines throughout the evening. The highlight of the evening is the Housecalls of Comedy bringing a group of comedians who promise to be an absolute delight. The show features a talented lineup of comedians, including Joe Dalo and Rich Grosso, with the headliner being none other than Dean Larit. Hosting the event is Howie Walfish, making for a night that is bound to be filled with laughter and entertainment.

Tickets for regular admission are priced at $50, while VIP early access is available for $65. Wine Club Members are eligible for complimentary general admission tickets, while 12-bottle wine club members receive complimentary access to the VIP tasting.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website at brokenearthwinery.com/events or email info@brokenearthwinery.com. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to enjoy great wine, delicious food, and plenty of laughter at Comedy Night on May 13.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...