Experience “Dream Like Taylor” this Friday, Aug. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

TEMPLETON — The Templeton Performing Arts Center is hosting a tribute to Taylor Swift with “Dream Like Taylor,” featuring Cassie B. Join us this Friday, Aug. 9, at 7:30 p.m. for a family-friendly show that promises an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment for all ages.

Cassie B, an accomplished singer, songwriter, and hip-hop dancer, brings her popular show “Dream Like Taylor” to life with her unique vocal flair and musical style. Created in March 2024 at UC San Diego, the show celebrates Taylor Swift’stop hits, including fan favorites like “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Love Story,” and many more. This live band journey through the enchanted eras of Taylor Swift features her distinct style and catalog of music.

Cassie B is the mastermind behind “Dream Like Taylor” and the official singer for the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. In this role, she performs the national anthem and entertains fans with the official house band during pre-show and in-game events. Cassie B’s journey with the Padres began when she was discovered performing near Petco Park and has since become a beloved figure in San Diego’s music scene. Cassie B’s passion for performing ignited in elementary school,continued through middle and high school, and blossomed into a professional career that includes singing, dancing, and hosting live shows at SeaWorld. It was there she met her husband, Ryan, and together they embarked on their musical journey, culminating in the creation of their Taylor Swift tribute show.

Cassie B also writes and streams her own original music, blending pop influences with country flair, and is set to release her single EP album “Good Time Tonight.” Her live performances are renowned for their energy and audience interaction, creating memorable experiences for all attendees.

There is a chance to win four free tickets to see “Dream Like Taylor.” To enter, simply promote the show on your social media and tag the Templeton Performing Arts Center. The winner will be announced on Thursday, Aug. 8.

The show is Friday, Aug. 9. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. at the Templeton Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available online and at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit templetonperformingartscenter.com

About the Templeton Performing Arts Center:

Completed in 2003, the Templeton Performing Arts Center (PAC) exemplifies Templeton’s values of hard work, generosity, and community spirit. As the cultural heart of North County, the Templeton PAC is a hub for performing arts, education, and entertainment. It features an orchestra pit, dressing rooms, advanced lighting, and sound systems, and a seating capacity of 330, ensuring unobstructed views. It serves as a venue for music, dance, theater, assemblies, lectures, and forums. As the largest indoor performance space in northern San Luis Obispo County, it fosters creativity and talent, reflecting the community’s dreams and efforts.

Feature Image: Cassie B is bringing her tribute show for Taylor Swift, “Dream Like Taylor” to the Templeton Performing Arts Center this Friday, Aug. 9. Photo provided by Templeton Performing Arts Center

