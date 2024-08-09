The competition is sponsored by the El Paso de Robles Chapter of NSDAR

PASO ROBLES — Earlier this year, sixth- through eighth-grade students throughout North County were invited to participate in the annual Youth Citizenship Contest by the El Paso de Robles Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR).

One winner from each grade at participating schools was chosen for their representation of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism. The winners were presented with a medal and certificate from the El Paso de Robles Chapter of NSDAR. The chapter’s youth committee conducts the American History Essay Contest, the DAR Good Citizens, and the DAR Youth Citizenship Contest. All contests are open to students in public, private, parochial schools and registered home-study programs.

Below are the 2024 Youth Citizenship Contest winners presented by the El Paso de Robles Chapter of NSDAR:

Atascadero Middle School

(From left) Laney Arnold, Nathan Tomasini, and August Boyd are the winners in the Paso Robles DAR Youth Citizenship Contest from Atascadero Middle School. Photo provided by Paso Robles Chapter of DAR

August Boyd (sixth grade); son of Kate and Jarrett Boyd

Nathan Tomasini (seventh grade); son of Sandy and Ben Tomasini

Laney Arnold (eighth grade); daughter of Jessica and Joey Arnold

Cappy Culver Elementary School

Aubree Neto is the seventh-grade winner in the Paso Robles DAR Youth Citizenship Contest from Cappy Culver Elementary School. Photo provided by Paso Robles Chapter of DAR January Hansen is the sixth-grade winner in the Paso Robles DAR Youth Citizenship Contest from Cappy Culver Elementary School. Photo provided by Paso Robles Chapter of DAR

January Hansen (sixth grade); daughter of Summer Miller

Aubree Neto (seventh grade); daughter of Aimee and Joey Neto Sr.

Lillian Larsen Elementary School

The eighth-grade winner from Lillian Larsen Elementary School, Eva Garcia-Rafael, is presented her award in the Paso Robles DAR Youth Citizenship Contest. Photo provided by Paso Robles Chapter of DAR The seventh-grade winner in the Paso Robles DAR Youth Citizenship Contest from Lillian Larsen Elementary School is Leonel Rios-Jimenez. Photo provided by Paso Robles Chapter of DAR

Leonel Rios-Jimenez (seventh grade); son of Miriam Jimenez

Eva Garcia-Rafael (eighth grade); daughter of Antonieta Rafael

Paso Robles Home School

The eighth-grade winner in the Paso Robles DAR Youth Citizenship Contest for Paso Robles Home School is Yuseli Benitez. Photo provided by Paso Robles Chapter of DAR The seventh-grade winner Paso Robles DAR Youth Citizenship Contest for Paso Robles Home School is Lauren Welch.Photo provided by Paso Robles Chapter of DAR

Lauren Welch (seventh grade); daughter of Catherine and Justin Welch

Yuseli Benitez (eighth grade); daughter of Janath Benitez

Pleasant Valley School

Italy Cruz Cavero (sixth grade); daughter of Rosalinda Cavero Lopez and Galdino Cruz Bautista

Shandon Elementary School

The sixth-grade winner in the Paso Robles DAR Youth Citizenship Contest from Shandon Elementary School is Ava Verschoor. Photo provided by Paso Robles Chapter of DAR

Ava Verschoor (sixth grade); daughter of Marissa and Jacob Verschoor

Templeton Home School

Rene Carson Miller was the eighth-grade winner from Templeton Home School in the Paso Robles DAR Youth Citizenship Contest. Photo provided by Paso Robles Chapter of DAR

Rene Carson Miller (eighth grade); daughter of Tammra and Matthew Lynge

Templeton Middle School

The eighth-grade winner in the Paso Robles DAR Youth Citizenship Contest from Templeton Middle School, Raymond Dubost, is shown with his parents, Sarah and Ted Dubost. Photo provided by Paso Robles Chapter of DAR

Raymond Dubost (eighth grade); son of Sarah and Ted Dubost

Trinity Lutheran Church School

(From left) Reagan Railsback, Abigail Thomas, and Michael Simas from Trinity Lutheran Church School show their awards in the Paso Robles DAR Youth Citizenship Contest. Photo provided by Paso Robles Chapter of DAR

Reagan Railsback (sixth grade); daughter of Jane and Mark Railsback

Abigail Thomas (seventh grade); daughter of Janet and Eric Thomas

Michael Simas (eighth grade); son of Michaele and Steve Simas

About NSDAR

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization with more than 1 million members who have joined the organization since its founding in 1890. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit DAR.org.

