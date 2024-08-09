The competition is sponsored by the El Paso de Robles Chapter of NSDAR
PASO ROBLES — Earlier this year, sixth- through eighth-grade students throughout North County were invited to participate in the annual Youth Citizenship Contest by the El Paso de Robles Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR).
One winner from each grade at participating schools was chosen for their representation of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism. The winners were presented with a medal and certificate from the El Paso de Robles Chapter of NSDAR. The chapter’s youth committee conducts the American History Essay Contest, the DAR Good Citizens, and the DAR Youth Citizenship Contest. All contests are open to students in public, private, parochial schools and registered home-study programs.
Below are the 2024 Youth Citizenship Contest winners presented by the El Paso de Robles Chapter of NSDAR:
Atascadero Middle School
- August Boyd (sixth grade); son of Kate and Jarrett Boyd
- Nathan Tomasini (seventh grade); son of Sandy and Ben Tomasini
- Laney Arnold (eighth grade); daughter of Jessica and Joey Arnold
Cappy Culver Elementary School
- January Hansen (sixth grade); daughter of Summer Miller
- Aubree Neto (seventh grade); daughter of Aimee and Joey Neto Sr.
Lillian Larsen Elementary School
- Leonel Rios-Jimenez (seventh grade); son of Miriam Jimenez
- Eva Garcia-Rafael (eighth grade); daughter of Antonieta Rafael
Paso Robles Home School
- Lauren Welch (seventh grade); daughter of Catherine and Justin Welch
- Yuseli Benitez (eighth grade); daughter of Janath Benitez
Pleasant Valley School
- Italy Cruz Cavero (sixth grade); daughter of Rosalinda Cavero Lopez and Galdino Cruz Bautista
Shandon Elementary School
- Ava Verschoor (sixth grade); daughter of Marissa and Jacob Verschoor
Templeton Home School
- Rene Carson Miller (eighth grade); daughter of Tammra and Matthew Lynge
Templeton Middle School
- Raymond Dubost (eighth grade); son of Sarah and Ted Dubost
Trinity Lutheran Church School
- Reagan Railsback (sixth grade); daughter of Jane and Mark Railsback
- Abigail Thomas (seventh grade); daughter of Janet and Eric Thomas
- Michael Simas (eighth grade); son of Michaele and Steve Simas
About NSDAR
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization with more than 1 million members who have joined the organization since its founding in 1890. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit DAR.org.