Fundraiser will be held in conjunction with current wearable art exhibit, ‘Artsy Adornments’

PASO ROBLES — Studios on the Park is inviting the public to an “End of Summer Soiree,” an event designed to support their essential arts programs. The event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Studios on the Park, located at 1130 Pine St.

The fundraiser will be held in conjunction with the studios’ current wearable art exhibit, “Artsy Adornments,” which showcases upcycled clothing and handcrafted fine jewelry. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy art and fashion while contributing to a meaningful cause.

The evening will feature appetizers, drinks, and live music by Katie Chappell. Plus, attendees will be entered into a raffle to win an original creation by local jewelry artist Debra Jurey. Event-goers will also be given the opportunity to hand stencil or paint their own unique garment, under the guidance of artist Dan Parks.

“We are excited to bring our community together for a night of art, fun, and fashion,” said Anne Laddon, founder of Studios on the Park. “The End of Summer Soiree is not just a celebration of art, but also an opportunity to support the art programs that make a difference in our community. Your participation helps us continue to provide art education, exhibitions, and classes that benefit people of all ages.”

Tickets for the event are available now and can be purchased in-person at Studios on the Park or on their website. For more information, please visit studiosonthepark.org or contact us at (805) 238-9800.

Studios on the Park (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts. Studios on the Park realizes its commitment by making the creative process available to the public.

Feature Image: Pieces from the Studios on the Park’s “Artsy Adornments” will be shown at the studios’ “End of Summer Soiree” fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 29. Photo Courtesy of Studios on the Park

