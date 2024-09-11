‘The Arts Around Us’ program is designed to provide insights into various art within the community

PASO ROBLES — Studios on the Park is excited to announce a free presentation in collaboration with Sensorio as part of its ongoing “The Arts Around Us” program. The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Studios on the Park, located at 1130 Pine St.

“The Arts Around Us” program is designed to provide insights into the various art forms that flourish within our community. This presentation will feature Ryan Hopple, general manager of Sensorio, who will share the origins of Sensorio, its evolution, and some exciting plans for the future.

Sensorio, the intersection of art, technology, and nature, was designed as a destination for entertainment, exploration, meditation, adventure, and delight. It honors the natural topography of the landscape, offering visitors amusing, musical, and kinetic experiences.

Mary Baiamonte, a board member at Studios on the Park and the visionary behind “The Arts Around Us,” expressed her excitement for this partnership: “Sensorio is a world-class art installation right in our own backyard! Come to Studios on the Park and hear all about it.”

To RSVP to the event, please email contact@studiosonthepark.org or call (805) 238-9800.

Studios on the Park (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts. Studios on the Park realizes its commitment by making the creative process available to the public.

Feature Image: Sensorio is a radiant wonderland of sensory colors and lights with installations by internationally acclaimed artist Bruce Munro and HYBYCOZO. Photo provided by Studios on the Park

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...