PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair announced the winners of the 2024 Home Wine Competition. Central Coast home winemakers alike were represented by a solid 140 total entries and many awards earned.

“The 2024 home winemaking competition once again set another record for the number of gold medals awarded, this year the total was 34, with an amazing 1 in every 4 wines entered earning a gold medal,” says chief judge Mike Jones. “It amazes me and the judges on how much our home winemakers have grown and refined their skills. The professional winemakers are on notice, these home winemakers are nipping at your heels.”

The Fair would like to thank all the volunteers and judges for contributing their time. Many thanks to Baker Wine & Grape Analysis, ETS Laboratories, Jacobs Consulting, Michael Rose Cellars, and The Vintner’s Vault for their continued support.

Best of Awards:

Best of Show and Best of Rosé: Brad Bunkelman (Santa Maria) Rose of Cabernet Sauvignon

Best of Dessert: Casey Butler (Arroyo Grande) Dessert Wine

Best of Red: Brad Bunkelman (Santa Maria) Red Blend

Best of White/Sparkling: Fred Carbone (Santa Maria) Grenache Blanc

For the complete list of results, visit MidStateFair.com.

