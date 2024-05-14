PASO ROBLES — On May 7, at 10:45 a.m., Paso Robles Police Officers responded to a report of a traffic collision at 1313 Park Street. It was discovered that a black Mercedes-Benz that had crashed into the front of Thomas Hill Organic.

Officers contacted the driver, who had mistaken his vehicle’s brake petal for the gas petal. The driver was evaluated by officers on scene, and it appears drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the collision. Additionally, no one was injured because of this collision.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact the PRPD.

