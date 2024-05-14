PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) has announced, after participating in a fact-finding hearing, careful deliberation, and negotiations, it has reached a tentative agreement with the Paso Robles Public Educators (PRPE).

In a press release from PRJUSD, they said, “The negotiations and fact-finding process have been rigorous but ultimately fruitful. Through open dialogue and collaboration, all parties involved have worked tirelessly to address the various concerns and considerations at hand.”

The tentative agreement will be presented to the PRPE membership, the Board, and the community at an upcoming public board meeting.

The release added, “We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who has contributed to this process, including our dedicated faculty and staff, our community members, and the representatives involved in the fact-finding process.”

