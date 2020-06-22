Blaze has been contained by firefighters

5:44 p.m. — Reported by Brian Williams on the scene, it appears that the fire fighters have the blaze fully contained and are knocking down hotspots. Additional agencies have been released. PRFD Battalion Chief Brian Lewis confirmed the blaze is “contained by not fully.”

4:41 p.m. — Cal Fire shares photo of plane dropping one of several hits of retardant in the area as those on the ground battle the fire.

4:40 p.m. — Dozers put in fire line as the blaze looks for fresh dry vegetation to continue its run.

4:25 p.m. — At least one home reported burned south of Creston Road on Elm Street.

4:15 p.m. — Viborg Sand & Gravel trucks have been in the area since the fire first broke out, providing support to emergency services. Viborg trucks now assisting in reloading Paso Robles Fire Department water trucks.

4:08 p.m. — UPDATED: vacuation zone has increased to include Rolling Hills, Montebello Oaks, and Kleck to CA 46 East.

3:45 p.m. — City of Paso Robles updates evacuation information. Wind headed north east, picked up dramatically as crews hold fire to riverbed and battle blaze in neighborhood east of Capitol Hill area.

3:35 p.m. — Helicopter now in use battling blaze. Resources being dedicated to evacuation area. Smell of smoke as far south as Atascadero.

3:30 p.m. — SLO County Office of Emergency Services shares evacuation map — Navajo, Creston, Shannon Hill, Elm, Walnut, Capital Hill neighborhoods.

3:25 p.m. — Bulldozer and crews working in Salinas River bed to prevent fire from reaching 13th Street bridge

3:07 p.m. — Video update from Brian Williams, on scene. Fire crews in the area working to prevent the fire from jumping Creston Road/13th Street east of South River Road.

3:00 p.m. — CalFire and Camp Roberts support arrived.

2:55 p.m. — Fire burning on both sides of South River Road, with wind blowing the fire up toward homes east of South River Road. Reports that some houses have burned.

2:45 p.m. — Fire spreads from South River Road up 13th Street as firefighters and emergency services take positions. Local residents on 13 St near Capitol Hill soak their properties. Smoke billows upward as vegetation burns. No homes currently reported burning. Three planes dropping retardant.

2 p.m. — The Paso Robles Fire Department is fighting a fire on South River Road near 13th Street in Paso Robles. The fire was initially reported on South River and Navajo Avenue at 2 p.m. Monday. Additional firefighting resources were called in from neighboring areas.

Fire burns in Paso Robles near 13th Street and South River Road. Wind carries smoke briskly north as responders battle blaze. Contributed photo

