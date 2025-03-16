PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department welcomed its newest member, K9 Griff, a 15-month-old German shepherd trained in handler protection, apprehension, searching, and narcotics detection. Officer Stephen Lugo has been selected as Griff’s handler, and both recently completed specialized K9 training. Griff, imported from Serbia, officially began duty on March 7.
About The Author
Paso Robles Press
Articles published by Paso Robles Press may be publicly submitted press releases, contributed articles, staff reports, or other forms of media not specifically authored by a member of our News Staff.
