PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department welcomed its newest member, K9 Griff, a 15-month-old German shepherd trained in handler protection, apprehension, searching, and narcotics detection. Officer Stephen Lugo has been selected as Griff’s handler, and both recently completed specialized K9 training. Griff, imported from Serbia, officially began duty on March 7.

