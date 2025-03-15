11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Atascadero on Friday

A tragic accident on Friday afternoon claimed the life of an 11-year-old Atascadero boy after he was struck by a vehicle on El Camino Real.

At approximately 2:54 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department (APD) and Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services responded to a report of a traffic collision in the 10800 block of El Camino Real involving a pedestrian. Emergency personnel arrived to find the young victim unresponsive on the ground. Despite lifesaving efforts, the child succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The Atascadero Police Department’s Collision Response Team launched an investigation into the incident. According to preliminary findings, the boy had been walking northbound on the east sidewalk of El Camino Real when a vehicle veered off the roadway and struck him from behind.

Thanks to video footage provided by community members, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle, a 2003 Ford F-150, which had been abandoned behind an apartment complex a few blocks away from the crash site.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the Atascadero Police Department is seeking additional assistance from the public. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has security footage, photographs, or other relevant evidence from the area is urged to contact the APD Detective Bureau at (805) 470-3252. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through San Luis Obispo Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

Paso Robles Press spoke to Chief Daniel Suttles, who confirmed that no one has been arrested, and any reports stating otherwise are hindering the case.

Community Mourns Loss of Young Student

Atascadero Unified School District Superintendent Tom Butler released a statement to district parents, guardians, and staff confirming the heartbreaking loss of an Atascadero Middle School student. Resources will be made available across all school sites to provide support for students and staff as they process this tragedy.

For those in need of immediate mental health support over the weekend, the Central Coast Hotline is available at (800) 783-0607.

As of 8:18 p.m., El Camino Real reopened to traffic, according to APD. No further details have been released at this time.

Paso Robles Press will share more information as it becomes available.

