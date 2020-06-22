June 22, 2020 — Evacuations have been ordered due to a fire that broke near the Salinas Riverbed earlier this afternoon. The fire broke out at about 1:55 p.m. The flames have jumped South River Road, prompting evacuations.

The evacuation has been ordered in the area bound by S. River Rd, Navajo Rd, Union Rd, and Walnut/Bolen Dr.

Two evacuation centers are being opened at the Paso Robles Veteran’s Hall, 240 Scott St and the Senior Center, 270 Scott Street.

En Español:

22 de junio de 2020 — Las evacuaciones han sido ordenadas debido a un incendio que empezó cerca del del río Salinas esta tarde. El incendio estalló a

lrededor de las 1:55 p.m. Las llamas han saltado South River Road, lo que provocó evacuaciones.

La evacuación ha sido ordenada en el área encajonada entre S. River Rd, Navajo Rd, Union Rd y Walnut/Bolen Dr.

Dos centros de evacuación están siendo abiertos en el Centro de Veteranos de Paso Robles, 240 Scott St y el Centro de Tercer Edad, 270 Scott Street.

