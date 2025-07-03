SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The Madre Fire erupted Wednesday, July 2, shortly after 1 p.m. along Highway 166 and has since scorched more than 35,000 acres, spreading east-northeast into the Carrizo Plain. Unified Command has been established with Los Padres National Forest, Cal Fire SLO, and the Bureau of Land Management. A full-scale response is underway, involving seven air tankers, two helicopters, engines, and hand crews.

Evacuation orders are in effect for zones LPF-017, SLC-226, SLC-264, SLC-265, SLC-299, SLC-312, SLC-337, and SLC-338. Evacuation warnings have been issued for SLC-263, SLC-298, SLC-300, SLC-313, SLC-339, SLC-358, and areas in Santa Barbara County east of Rock Front, west of Cottonwood Canyon Road, and south of Highway 166.

A Temporary Evacuation Point has been established at California Valley CSD, 13080 Soda Lake Road, Santa Margarita.

For updates, visit: facebook.com/SBCountyOEM

