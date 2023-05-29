Long-time physician Dr. Tom Hale recognized for his legacy and dedication to improving health care

TEMPLETON — Twin Cities Community Hospital’s newly updated center courtyard has been named for long-time physician Dr. Tom Hale and a ceremony was held to dedicate the space. Hale served at Twin Cities as an emergency physician for almost 40 years and personally cared for approximately 100,000 patients in that time.

SLO County Supervisor John Peschong presented a certificate of appreciation at the ceremony and Congressmember Jimmy Panetta read Hale’s accomplishments into the Congressional Record, which will be forever enshrined in the Library of Congress.

Hale’s accomplishments include:

Being a leader in creating SLO County’s coordinated trauma system

Being a leader in creating the first group of residency-trained and board-certified emergency physicians in SLO County

Being recognized by the Central Coast Medical Association as the Physician of the Year for 2021

Leadership in public service that modernized SLO County healthcare through the following organizations including: director of the San Luis Obispo County Medical Association, director for Central Coast Medical Association, member of San Luis Obispo County Health Commission, and member of the San Luis Obispo Chapter of the Emergency Medicine Services Authority.

Many of Hale’s colleagues came to the ceremony and provided comments about his legacy.

“I am a better physician because of Tom. Every one of the 50 or so ER docs he has worked with would say the same thing. And then there are a couple hundred ER nurses who are better at their jobs because of Tom’s unassuming, mentor by example, style,” said Dr. Brian Robbers. “How do you wear so many the different hats, in positions of authority, and yet earn everyone’s love and respect? It’s actually very simple. Always do what is best for the patient. Given this ripple effect, hundreds of thousands of patients have received better medical care because of our friend and mentor Tom Hale. And that legacy will continue to grow.”

Dr. Greg Frye, who worked with Hale for about 30 years said, “When I think about his impact, I think about the professionalism and how he mentored ALL the young physicians: How to sit down with patients; hold their hand if that was appropriate, and how to talk to them. He mentored on how to be a physician that is a patient advocate. It’s one of the most valuable things he gave me. Learning that skill — it was all about service …”

