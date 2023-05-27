Golden Shovel event to take place on June 1, marking an important milestone for affordable housing

PASO ROBLES — Habitat for Humanity SLO County is excited to announce the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of nine homes in Paso Robles. The ceremony, known as the Golden Shovel Groundbreaking, is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 1, at 10 a.m. The event will be held at the project site located on Vine Street between 28th and 29th streets in Paso Robles.

These nine homes are part of Habitat for Humanity’s ongoing efforts to provide safe and affordable housing for deserving families in the community. The groundbreaking ceremony will be attended by local leaders, including SLO County District 1 County Supervisor John Peschong, officials from the City of Paso Robles, board members and staff of the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, and representatives from the county.

A special guest at the ceremony will be Maria Gallegos Herrera, USDA state director for California. Habitat for Humanity SLO County will recognize Herrera for her dedication to promoting affordable housing opportunities throughout the state.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity SLO County and its affordable housing initiatives, please visit their website at hfhsloco.org.

