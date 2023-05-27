Join PASOSafeTM and first responders for a day of education, activities, and exhibits

PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PASOSafeTM and the City of Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services and North SLO County CERT, will present the 2nd Annual SafetyFest, offering music, hands-on safety activities, and important presentations, demonstrations, and exhibits from first responders, emergency services, law enforcement, and the area’s top safety experts.

Throughout the day, motorists entering downtown from the 101 South Spring Street exit will be directed to tune into event radio AM 1640 for event notifications and parking instructions. KJUG 98.1 will begin broadcasting live from the event at 11 a.m.

This year at SafetyFest, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) for North San Luis Obispo County will provide a display of playhouse size homes, each devastated by disasters native to the area — wildfires, earthquakes, and floods. The primary objective of the display, Disasterville, is to provide event visitors with a visual diorama to educate them about the destruction caused by disasters and motivate them to prepare for disasters that will occur.

Summary of Event Activities:

10 a.m. | Check-in at PASOSafe Volunteer Information Booth

10:30 a.m. | Welcoming Ceremony at Park Gazebo

Presentation of Colors

National Anthem by Recording Artist Athena Sorensen

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Presentations, Demonstrations & Exhibits

Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services — Fire prevention, fall prevention

Paso Robles Police Department — Traffic safety, gun safety, teen drug use, property protection.

North SLO County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) — Disasterville home simulation, emergency, and disaster response training.

SLO County Office of Emergency Services —Reverse 911

Sponsor’s Safety Exhibits

Paso Robles Chevrolet: Two Vehicles with Drivers’ Safety Innovations

Cal Poly Cybersecurity Institute: Cybersecurity

Premier Valley Bank: Financial Safety & Security

K-Man Cyclery: Bicycle Safety

Paso Robles Waste & Recycle: Eco-friendly & Clean Environment

1:30 to 2 p.m. | Taco-Eating Contest

All Day Family Fun Day Safety Exhibits, Activities and Demonstrations Include:

Disasterville

Paso Robles Fire & Emergency: Activities

Boy Scouts: Home Evacuation Activity

Girl Scouts: Go-Bag Activity

USCG: Water Safety: Life Ring Toss

CHP & Paso Police: Vehicle, Road & Pedestrian Safety

Paso Petcare: Pet Safety

PG&E: Power Grid Demonstration

San Luis Ambulance: Kids Coloring Activity

All Day: Kid-Zone/+ Activities

Children’s Museum Firetruck in the Park

Paso Robles Recreation Department Activities

Life Ring Toss

Sack Races & 3-Legged Races

Tug-O-War

Toddler Cornhole & Hula Hoops

Snack Vendors: Shaved Ice, Hot Dogs

SafetyFest event proceeds support the North San Luis Obispo Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), a public beneficiary program (sponsored by Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services and funds managed by SLO County Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation) that educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact our community and trains them in basic disaster response skills.

SafetyFest exhibit spaces are also available through May 29.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...