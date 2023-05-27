Join PASOSafeTM and first responders for a day of education, activities, and exhibits
PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PASOSafeTM and the City of Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services and North SLO County CERT, will present the 2nd Annual SafetyFest, offering music, hands-on safety activities, and important presentations, demonstrations, and exhibits from first responders, emergency services, law enforcement, and the area’s top safety experts.
Throughout the day, motorists entering downtown from the 101 South Spring Street exit will be directed to tune into event radio AM 1640 for event notifications and parking instructions. KJUG 98.1 will begin broadcasting live from the event at 11 a.m.
This year at SafetyFest, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) for North San Luis Obispo County will provide a display of playhouse size homes, each devastated by disasters native to the area — wildfires, earthquakes, and floods. The primary objective of the display, Disasterville, is to provide event visitors with a visual diorama to educate them about the destruction caused by disasters and motivate them to prepare for disasters that will occur.
Summary of Event Activities:
10 a.m. | Check-in at PASOSafe Volunteer Information Booth
10:30 a.m. | Welcoming Ceremony at Park Gazebo
- Presentation of Colors
- National Anthem by Recording Artist Athena Sorensen
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Presentations, Demonstrations & Exhibits
- Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services — Fire prevention, fall prevention
- Paso Robles Police Department — Traffic safety, gun safety, teen drug use, property protection.
- North SLO County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) — Disasterville home simulation, emergency, and disaster response training.
- SLO County Office of Emergency Services —Reverse 911
Sponsor’s Safety Exhibits
- Paso Robles Chevrolet: Two Vehicles with Drivers’ Safety Innovations
- Cal Poly Cybersecurity Institute: Cybersecurity
- Premier Valley Bank: Financial Safety & Security
- K-Man Cyclery: Bicycle Safety
- Paso Robles Waste & Recycle: Eco-friendly & Clean Environment
1:30 to 2 p.m. | Taco-Eating Contest
All Day Family Fun Day Safety Exhibits, Activities and Demonstrations Include:
- Disasterville
- Paso Robles Fire & Emergency: Activities
- Boy Scouts: Home Evacuation Activity
- Girl Scouts: Go-Bag Activity
- USCG: Water Safety: Life Ring Toss
- CHP & Paso Police: Vehicle, Road & Pedestrian Safety
- Paso Petcare: Pet Safety
- PG&E: Power Grid Demonstration
- San Luis Ambulance: Kids Coloring Activity
All Day: Kid-Zone/+ Activities
- Children’s Museum Firetruck in the Park
- Paso Robles Recreation Department Activities
- Life Ring Toss
- Sack Races & 3-Legged Races
- Tug-O-War
- Toddler Cornhole & Hula Hoops
- Snack Vendors: Shaved Ice, Hot Dogs
SafetyFest event proceeds support the North San Luis Obispo Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), a public beneficiary program (sponsored by Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services and funds managed by SLO County Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation) that educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact our community and trains them in basic disaster response skills.
SafetyFest exhibit spaces are also available through May 29.