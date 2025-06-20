PASO ROBLES — Road construction on a segment of Airport Road from Linne Road to Linne Road is scheduled to begin Monday, June 23, and continue through Friday, August 8. During this time, the affected portion of Airport Road will be closed to through traffic.

A detour route will be in place directing drivers to use Creston Road to Scott Street, then to Airport Road, Parkview, and Hanson before reconnecting with Linne Road.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, follow posted detour signs, and allow for extra travel time.

Airport Road Construction to Begin June 23 in Paso Robles

