The Paso Robles chapter of PEO focuses on helping women in north San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES — On Sunday, Dec. 3, Central Coast Distillery offered to donate 20 percent of the evening’s receipts to raise funds for scholarships of Paso Robles PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization). Live music and a pizza oven were complemented by appetizers, craft cocktails, sodas, and ice cream that were available for purchase. The Paso Robles Chapter HL of PEO received $552 from the evening’s proceeds, and an additional $180 from a raffle of three donated gift certificates, totaling $732.

Owners Eric and Anna Olson are enthusiastic supporters of PEO “Over 100 people came out in support of this worthy organization whose mission is to help women reach for the stars through educational support. Members of PEO diligently raise funds for scholarships and help applicants navigate the scholarship application process. They celebrate the advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants and educational loans, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.“

The Paso Robles chapter of PEO focuses on helping women in north San Luis Obispo County. The endowed Kiper-Twist Scholarship Fund provides need-based scholarships for residents and high school graduates with a minimum 2.8 GPA or GED equivalent who can attend a school of their choice. The Paso Robles chapter also helps direct candidates to apply to PEO’s seven California state and PEO International’s six scholarship, grant, and loan programs.

advertisement

Founded in 1869, PEO International is one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters and more than 372,000 members. As of April 2023, PEO has provided over $415 million in financial assistance to more than 122,000 women across North America to pursue their educational goals.

Membership in PEO is open to women 18 years old and older, and scholarship applicants are encouraged to research PEO scholarships, grants, and loans available to North SLO County, California state and U.S. residents at PEOpaso.org. For more information about PEO, visit PEOpaso.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...