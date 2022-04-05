Bike ride draws 122 cyclists in its return to Niner Wine Estates

TEMPLETON — On Sunday, Apr. 3, 122 cyclists met at Niner Wine Estates in Paso Robles at 7:30 a.m. to participate in the Tour of Paso Bike Ride. Tour of Paso is an annual fundraiser for Cancer Support Community – California Central Coast (CSC-CCC) in Templeton. The ride had both a 50-mile and a 26-mile option for participants, with a luncheon and award ceremony at Niner once the ride concluded at noon. This is the event’s first time at Niner Wine Estates since the 2019 Tour of Paso.

“We are thrilled to be back hosting at Niner and being able to enjoy a nice lunch and some fantastic wine, all provided by Niner Wine Estates,” said CSC-CCC Executive Director Candice Sanders.

Tour of Paso raised close to $65,000, and every penny of the funds will go directly to the CSC-CCC. The money will stay in San Luis Obispo County and support families touched by a cancer diagnosis. Each participant had a suggested fundraising goal of $200.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

“[The] donations go towards the continuation and expansion of our comprehensive programming that we offer to our participants,” Sanders said. “Our programs include support groups and social opportunities, educational seminars, health and wellness programs, patient navigation to community resources, as well as limited individual counseling. Backed by evidence that the best cancer support includes social and emotional support, CSC offers our services at no cost and provides support to not just to the cancer patient but to their whole family.”

Since the beginning, CSC-CCC has supported anyone in the county whose family has been touched by cancer, whether it is the patients themselves or their family members.

“Our mission is to ensure that all people touched by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community,” added Sanders, who became involved with CSC-CCC during her own battle with ovarian cancer. We are committed to defining and implementing high-quality cancer care and support and work to improve each participant’s quality of life. We do that through our programming, which focuses on support, education, a healthy lifestyle, social opportunities, and access to resources,”

At The Tour of Paso, awards were given out for the top fundraising team and top individual fundraiser. The award for Top Fundraising Team went to Saxum Vineyards, who brought in over $10,000 in donations. The award for Top Individual Fundraiser went to Daniel Rodriguez from Paso Robles. Prizes included bragging rights, a Tour of Paso jersey, swag bags donated by Lululemon, and wine from Niner Wine Estates.

“Our motto is ‘community is stronger than cancer,’ and this event proves that,” stated Sanders.

Donations are still being accepted through tourofpaso.org.

