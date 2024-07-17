Participants showcase creativity and artistic talent in local competition

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County (Habitat SLO) is holding a ReStore-It Challenge to support local affordable housing for families in need and to promote sustainability.

Through July 31, anyone can enter by purchasing a $20 ReStore credit and taking home a piece of furniture to fix up from the San Luis Obispo or Paso Robles ReStore. Bring it back to the respective store by July 31 for customer voting. Winners will be announced Aug. 17 at The Big Deal ReStore Anniversary Event.

Entering the ReStore-It Challenge allows participants to show off their skills with creativity, traditional restoration, or innovation to revive their piece while promoting sustainable consumer habits.

“Each year, Americans throw out more than 12 million tons of furniture,” the New York Times wrote in one article. Renewing and repurposing furniture gives it a second chance and keeps it out of landfills; so far this year, local ReStore customers prevented 686,650 pounds of usable materials from ending up in the trash.

“Dining room tables and chairs, dressers, bookshelves, hutches, coffee tables — there is so much to choose from,” states Stephanie Wright, Habitat SLO ReStores manager. “It’s nice to see old pieces come back to life in other ways.”

Entrants can proudly exhibit the project by taking photos to show progress, posting photos on Instagram with #ReStoreItChallenge, and inviting Habitat SLO to collaborate @HabitatSLOReStores. ReStore credit can be used on store items, and the proceeds go towards Habitat SLO’s Affordable Housing, Home Preservation, and Neighborhood Revitalization programs. For more information or fun ways to get involved, go to habitatslo.org or follow Habitat SLO on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity SLO County is a nonprofit organization that brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Since 1997, we have built, repaired, and rehabilitated houses throughout San Luis Obispo County. We believe in a world where everyone has a decent place to live. By building and improving homes, we create strong and stable communities. Habitat for Humanity SLO County strives to make decent, sustainable, and affordable housing a reality for all.

Feature Image: Stephanie Wright, Habitat SLO ReStores manager, sands a side table at the Paso Robles ReStore. Photo provided by Habitat SLO

