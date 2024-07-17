12 Days of family fun, music, and festivities kick off in North County

NORTH COUNTY — Wednesday, July 17, kicked off the county’s main event of the summer — the California Mid-State Fair (CMSF). All 12 days are packed with family fun activities, must-see musical acts and, of course, our favorite fair foods. This year’s fair runs July 17-28 under the theme “Wide Open Spaces.”

President of the Board of Directors for the 16th District Agricultural Association Robert Boneso welcomes all to the 78th Annual CMSF.

“We are inviting everyone to join us in ‘Wide Open Spaces’ and enjoy 12 fun-filled days of the Fair,” he said. “As always, there is something for everyone. This includes the Opening Day Pageant to see who will be crowned the next California Mid-State Fair Queen, all the exhibits, cruise the midway to find the fair food you have been craving all year, enjoy world-class entertainment on the Grandstand, free Frontier Stage, and our fabulous carnival. We are excited to announce this year our final day will be the return of the Monster Trucks.”

Bonesa urges the public to head to the north end of the fairgrounds to take a glimpse at the hard work 4-H and FFA exhibitors have put into their livestock and horse shows, and Industrial Art projects.

“We could not put on ‘The Biggest Little Fair Anywhere’ without the overwhelming support of the community, volunteers, and sponsors,” adds Boneso. “The Mid-State Fair Board of Directors and staff would like to thank each, andeveryone involved that make the Mid-State Fair the place to be with our friends and community.”

The fair kicked off on Wednesday with the opening day ceremony at the Main Gate and the Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant on the Frontier Stage. At the time of printing this issue of Paso Robles Press and Atascadero News, the pageant had not occurred yet. But stay up to date on our website for the winners (pasoroblespress.com/atascaderonews.com).

New attractions are hitting the fairgrounds this year. The brand new “Magic Fun!” show will spark children’simaginations and Megan the Bubbleologist will bring science and art together in displays of bubbles.

Finally, the new competition, “Farmer’s Olympics,” takes place on Tuesday, July 23, at 4:30 p.m. in the Hearst Equestrian Center. The timed events include stick-horse races, tug-of-war, milk bottle hay hurdle relay, wooden spoon egg race, and more.

If you are looking to head to the carnival, Helm & Sons Amusements will also be offering their “Fast Pass” on-site for $30. The carnival opens at noon on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and at 4 p.m. on all other days.

Of course, CMSF has brought back its discount days. On Seniors Day, Friday, July 19, visitors ages 62 and older get half-off daily admission. For Kids Day, Friday, July 26, visitors ages 12 and under are admitted to the Fair for free. Armed Forces Day, Saturday, July 27, offers visitors with a valid Military ID (active or retired) free admission to the Fair.

Food is always a main event at any fair. This year the CMSF has announced new food that will be available.

Philly Express and Deep-Fried Cheese Curds

Original Philly Sandwich – Steak or chicken, bell peppers, onions with provolone cheese

Buffalo Chicken Philly Sandwich – Chicken, bell peppers onion, provolone cheese in a special buffalo sauce

Garlic Philly Sandwich – Steak or chicken, bell peppers, onions, and provolone cheese in a garlic parmesan sauce

Bacon Chicken Cheddar Philly Sandwich – Chicken, bacon, and onion with a ranch dressing sauce with melted cheddar cheese

Fire Philly Sandwich – Steak or chicken, jalapeno, bell peppers, onion, and pepper jack cheese with a mango habanero sauce

Philly Fries – Sauteed steak/chicken, bell peppers and onions and provolone cheese on a bed of fries

Aaron’s Chicken Shack

Chicken & waffles – Chicken tender with 3 large full-size waffles served with a size of syrup

Chicken sandwich served with our homemade sauce and pickles

Chicken strips and fries

Buffalo chicken wrap

Original Bratwurst

Dragon Ball Cheese – Succulent meatball and mozzarella on a stick, dipped in batter and coated in panko for an extra crunch and served with the spicy house Dragon Sauce

Loaded Dragon Bombs – Deep-fried jalapeno poppers topped with cheese, bacon bits, jalapenos and the spicy house Dragon sauce

Pickle Pops – Mini dill pickle wrapped in Monterey jack cheese and bacon then dipped in batter covered in panko and deep-fried

Since 1969, the CMSF has been known to bring in big entertainment to the fairgrounds. You can find the full list of acts from the Michelob ULTRA Concert Series lineup in the Chumash Grandstand Arena to the free shows on the Frontier Stage; find tickets and showtimes at midstatefair.com. Also head over to the Mission Square Stage, Island Stage, and La Cantina to enjoy live music by local artists each day of the Fair.

If you haven’t been before, the Annual Pancake Breakfast in Paso Robles Downtown City Park is on Thursday, July 25, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Breakfast includes sausage, pancakes, scrambled eggs, orange juice, and coffee. It is free to the public to thank the community for their support and patience during the CMSF, which brings in thousands from around the state.

California Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said in her welcome letter, “Whether you are here to enjoy shopping, stellar entertainment, eat wonderful food, watch livestock or equestrian shows, experience the various exhibits, the thrill of the carnival, or simply wander the beautiful grounds, our staff, Board of Directors, and numerous volunteers have worked diligently to bring you the best of our community. It is with heartfelt thanks for the dedication of all who have enabled us to be the great success that we are in the industry.”

Throughout the CMSF, Paso Robles Press/Atascadero News will be covering all the big events celebrating our community. Follow us at pasoroblespress.com / atascaderonews.com for all of your CMSF coverage.

Featured Image: The carnival rides will be one of many draws to the California Mid-State Fair, which runs through Sunday, July 28. Photo by Brittany App

