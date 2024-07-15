PASO ROBLES — The City’s upcoming project for the 17th Street Road Improvements will begin soon. These improvements will include repairing and paving the surface of 17th Street from Chestnut to Spring Street.

Although the road is to remain open during this phase, there will be times when traffic will be detoured around the construction zone of a specific area and at a specific time. Motorists should pay attention to all traffic control measures in place so that they can note where and when the detours are occurring, as they will change as the work progresses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...