James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund presents the “Buyers Coalition”

PASO ROBLES — FFA and 4-H members will be dusting off those blue corduroy jackets and white pants to head back into the ring for in-person shows and auction!

Livestock kids were hit hard in 2020 with the unpredicted cancellation of the CMSF and the announcement of the Wood-Claeysons Foundation not returning to the fair.

While there has been a decline in livestock entries from FFA and 4-H members due to hesitation from last year’s experience, there are still a good amount of members still participating.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

To help fill the shoes left by the foundation, the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund created the “Buyers Coalition.”

“The Buyer’s Coalition will serve as a tangible opportunity for our community to support our 4H and FFA youth and to give back to the San Luis Obispo County Food Bank.”

Find more information on the coalition and learn how to donate by visiting jwbylf.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/JWBYLF-Buyers-Coalition-Information-for-Donations.pdf

The livestock auction will be once again in person at the fairgrounds but with the added benefit of virtual bidding.

Add-ons for 4-H and FFA livestock can be done virtually starting Friday, July 30 at 10:00 a.m. and closes Sunday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m.

Auction dates are as follows:

Friday, July 30

5:30 p.m. Replacement Heifer Sale

Saturday, July 31

8 a.m. Junior Livestock Auction

12:30 p.m. Sale of Champions

Visit midstatefair.com/fair/livestock-info.php and click on the Buyers Guide for more information on how to become a buyer and make add-on contributions.

The deadline for buyer pre-registration is July 29 at 5 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...