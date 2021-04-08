SAN LUIS OBISPO — The City of San Luis Obispo’s Parks and Recreation Department announces the cancellation of the 2021 SLO Triathlon. After months of assessing the impacts of COVID-19, the Department officially made the decision to cancel the traditional July event due to limited time and resources to properly coordinate a safe and quality event.

“We want to thank the community for their continued support for the SLO Triathlon over the past 40 years. While we are disappointed that we are unable to hold the event for our community and supporters, we know it is the best decision at this time. We look forward to coming together as a community for the event in 2022,” said Parks and Recreation Director Greg Avakian. “The amount of preplanning and coordination that requires numerous City resources, organization with sponsors, and promotions takes months to effectively organize this annual event.”

The Parks and Recreation Department will be concentrating its efforts towards a variety of neighborhood and collaborative community-focused events this summer based on the current County Public Health Guidelines.

To stay up to date, follow the Parks and Recreation Department on social media @sloparksandrec and visit their website sloparksandrec.org.

For more information from the City’s response to COVID-19, please visit slocity.org/covid19. To receive updates from the City regarding COVID-19, please register for City News e-notifications on the City’s website at slocity.org or follow the City of San Luis Obispo on social media.

