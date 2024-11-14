TOPGUN instructor and Navy veteran Hal ‘Bull’ Schmitt delivers keynote address

PASO ROBLES — American flags adorned the Paso Robles District Cemetery for Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11. As part of the annual ceremony, Lt. Commander Select Ret. TOPGUN Instructor Hal “Bull” Schmitt addressed the public as the keynote speaker, VFW Commander Post 10965 was the events Master of Ceremonies and Pastor James Baird provided the invocation.

Each year, American flags are placed along the driveway into the cemetery, and more importantly, flags are placed at all identified veteran’s graves by members of the American Legion Post 50 and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10965.

Along with the Cuesta Concord Chorus, guests sang along to “The Star Spangled Banner” under a somewhat sunny sky.Unlike the ceremony in Atascadero, Paso Robles made it through with a partly sunny sky and no rain. The Scouts of America then led the guests in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Photos by Camille DeVaul/PRP

Presenting the welcome address, Castillo said, “Being a veteran, in its own way, is a community within itself. As a member of this community, we find common ground with one another, differences to overcome, and compromises to endure. But nevertheless, we are a community and a strong one at that. Today, we celebrate that strength.”

He continued, “Our veterans are important to us not just because of their commitment to freedom, but their commitment to family and this great nation.”

Schmitt graduated from the University of Notre Dame with honors, received a BA in Russian language and literature, and was commissioned into the U.S. Navy and headed to flight school. He served his country for over 14 years as a naval aviator and FA-18 Hornet and Super Hornet pilot. Schmitt was later selected to attend Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor training at the former Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN) and was an instructor there the following three years.

Schmitt spoke to the crowd and the veterans within it, saying he understood they all joined the military for different reasons. “I think everybody probably stepped up for some different reason. What was it that made you join the military or want to be a part of this community? For me, I come from a long history of veterans. My grandfather was Navy. My father was Air Force. I was Navy. My brother and sister were Navy. I knew from the moment I could even think that all I wanted to do was be in the military.”

He continued, “By signing on that line and committing to whatever service it might be, you were willing to risk everything. And everybody was put in that situation, but that’s what it called for. When you get that oath, it wasultimately, you could give your life in the service, your brothers and sisters in the service of this country. And to me, that is remarkably meaningful.”

Photos by Camille DeVaul/PRP

Now retired, Schmitt says he is often asked if he misses flying the fighter, and sure he does, but he said that what hemissed more was the people he was surrounded by. From the freshly enlisted 18-year-old to the mechanics to the ones flying next to him, he could trust them all.

“We took care of each other,” explained Schmitt. “There’s honor, there’s courage, there’s commitment, but it’s taking care of your brothers and sisters right next to you. That, to me, was the most important thing.”

Throughout both Castillo and Schmitt’s speeches, they also thanked family and supporters who stood beside their veterans throughout their service.

“I would like to say thank you to all of those supporters, family members,” said Schmitt. “You don’t hear much about the sacrifices you made, but they are remarkably important, and I know they’re important to every single veteran here. So thank you for that.”

Feature Image: (From left) Pastor James Baird, keynote speaker Hal “Bull” Schmitt, and Leo Castillo pose together at the Veterans Day Ceremony in Paso Robles. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

