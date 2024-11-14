The first after-school tutoring starts in November

PASO ROBLES — TeamPaso, a local nonprofit, launched a partnership with the Paso Robles Unified School District (PRJUSD); Mathnasium, the global leader in math education; and the Paso Robles community. This initiative will deliver after-school tutoring to Paso Robles students at no cost to them or their parents. It will ensure every student has the support they need to secure jobs in the new, rapidly growing artificial intelligence-based (AI) economy.

“Our children’s future is in jeopardy because too many Paso Robles students are two to five years below grade level in math,” said Orlando Gallegos, executive director of Team Paso. “Future jobs — and success — will be driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and many other new technologies that require strong math skills.”

“Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) is taking immediate action to address this need,” said PRJUSD Superintendent Jennifer Loftus.

AI and Quantum Computing technology, along with other new technologies, are influencing all market segments and industries, including agriculture, transportation, mining, medicine, energy conservation, and consumer goods. Without strong math skills, our children will be left behind. The first after-school tutoring starts in November.

TeamPaso is contacting the community to partner with the Paso Robles Unified School District and Mathnasium. Together, we have the power to shape the future of our students.

“Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method has transformed how children understand and appreciate math, leading to increased confidence and enthusiasm,” said Larry Martinek, founder of Mathnasium.

For more information, go to TeamPaso.org.

Feature Image: The TeamPaso local nonprofit is working with Mathnasium to provide after-school tutoring to Paso Robles students. Contributed Photo

