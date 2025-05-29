Girls 4×400 qualifies for state for first time; Neuhs wins 800m title as Eagles set multiple records

TEMPLETON — The CIF Central Section Masters Meet was one for the history books as Templeton High School’s girls 4×400 relay team punched its ticket to the state meet for the first time ever.

The relay team — Katherine Nicholson, Kellens Sims, Kennedy McAdoo, and Keani Neuhs — blazed to a third-place finish with a time of 3:52.97, a new personal record and a school record. According to head coach Don Crow, this marks the first time any THS girls or boys relay team has qualified for the state meet.

Leading the charge individually was Keani Neuhs, who claimed first place in the 800-meter run with a personal best of 2:10.67, making her a two-time CIF Masters 800-meter champion. Her time ranks as the second fastest in THS history.

Additional standout performances at the Masters Meet include:

Kellen Sims: Sixth overall in the 800m with a PR of 2:14.74 — third-fastest in THS history.

Naomi Julian: 12th in the 3200m, running 11:22.49, a PR and new school record.

Zach Rubin: Boys 400m in 50.59, a PR and second fastest all-time at THS.

Girls 400m Relay (Nicholson, Ruby Boland, Lily Bell, McAdoo): 50.33, third fastest all-time.

Frannie Perry: Eighth in the 1600m with 5:02.17, third-fastest in school history.

Kennedy McAdoo: 16th in Girls 400m Dash with 59.32.

The CIF State Track & Field Championships will take place this Friday and Saturday, May 30–31, at Buchanan High School in Clovis. Field qualifying events begin at 3 p.m. Friday, with track events starting at 5 p.m. Fans can watch live coverage via the NFHS Network at nfhsnetwork.com/association/cif

Templeton heads to Clovis with momentum, history in the making, and eyes on the podium.

Feature Image: The Templeton girls track and field 4×400 relay team finished third at the CIF Masters Meet with a personal- and school-record time of 3:52.97 to qualify for the state meet this weekend in Clovis. Contributed photo

