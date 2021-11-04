ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero is starting construction for the Traffic Way Sanitary Sewer Replacement project. This project will consist of replacement and upsizing of approximately one mile of existing gravity main sewer pipe under Traffic Way, from San Jacinto Avenue to the Community Center.

This project will improve conditions by replacing the currently undersized sewer pipe, and will also include replacement of sewer manholes, reconnection of 55 private sewer laterals to the new main, and repaving the half-width of Traffic Way over the new sewer main.

Work has already begun this week in the Community Center Parking Lot. This phase of work is expected to last through early December. In December, the work will begin on Traffic Way from the Community Center toward San Jacinto Avenue. Work within Traffic Way is expected to take from 3-4 months, depending upon weather conditions. Except for short durations, two-way traffic will be maintained on Traffic Way. This will require restricting curbside parking at times along lengths of Traffic Way to allow traffic to shift.

During the month of November, the parking lot at Colony Park Community Center will be impacted, and the city appreciates your patience in finding alternate parking locations around Colony Park. In December, the city will provide an update, and a new work schedule as the project continues onto Traffic Way. As always, the city appreciates your patience and ask that you drive carefully through these work areas.

For more information or questions, please contact Public Works at 805-470-3456 or publicworks@atascadero.org.

