ATASCADERO — On Oct. 28, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Atascadero Police Department (APD) Units were dispatched to the area of Buena Ave and Sycamore Rd for a disturbance and physical fight.

Upon their arrival, APD units contacted two adult males who were involved in the dispute. The parties were separated, and officers learned the dispute was a result of a dog fight. Both of the subjects had been walking their dogs, off-leash, in the Salinas Riverbed. The dogs, which had been involved in a past incident, began to fight. One of the owners used a pocket knife to stab the other dog in an attempt to stop the fight. The dog died from the injuries at the scene. A physical altercation occurred between the two males, as well as alleged criminal threats.

This incident is under criminal investigation by the Atascadero Police Department. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805)461-5051.

