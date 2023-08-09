PASO ROBLES — The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced the temporary closure of the Paso Robles field office located at 841 Park St. The closure, scheduled to commence at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, is to facilitate renovations aimed at enhancing the office environment. The office is anticipated to resume operations on Tuesday, September 5, opening at 8 a.m.

The renovation efforts will encompass the installation of new flooring and interior paint, contributing to an improved customer experience.

During the closure period, patrons seeking DMV services can avail themselves of assistance at nearby field offices, including:

San Luis Obispo: 3190 S. Higuera St. (Approximately 31 miles away)

King City: 101 E San Antonio Drive (Approximately 53 miles away)

To streamline service delivery, the DMV advises customers to explore its expanded array of digital services, significantly reducing the need for physical office visits. Many DMV tasks, such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals, can be completed online. The Service Advisor feature on the DMV website provides valuable information on various transaction options.

Customers interested in receiving paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices can easily do so by creating a secure online account on dmv.ca.gov and opting in for the service.

For the latest updates and information, customers are encouraged to stay connected with the DMV through its official website and online platforms.

