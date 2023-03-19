Back in the Saddle Open Horse Show Supports Local 4-H

Community invited to participate in the fundraiser benefiting SLO County horse projects

PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, April 1, the community is invited to participate in the Back in the Saddle Open Horse Show, benefiting San Luis Obispo County 4-H horse projects.

All breeds of horses and all riders are welcome to enter. Proceeds will directly pay for 4-H shows, clinics, and awards, with a goal of reducing or eliminating clinic and show fees for the over 30 members of 4-H horse projects in SLO County.

There will be western, ranch, and leadline classes offered, with a Champion buckle and Reserve ribbon awarded for each division and fun prizes for leadline riders. The event will take place at Knudson Training Stables, at 3880 Union Rd in Paso Robles. Community members are invited to enter and ride in the show or to just come and watch and support the 4-H Horse Project in our county.

The San Luis Obispo 4-H County Horse Project holds three horse shows and three riding clinics each year that are open to all the 4-H horse project members in SLO County. Each clinic and horse show focuses on a different riding discipline: Western, English, and Gymkhana. The 4-H members have many opportunities to improve their horsemanship skills and decide which type of riding they enjoy most. Riders go on to compete in the local fair 4-H horse shows during the Salinas Valley Fair, the Santa Barbara County Fair, and the California Mid-State Fair. The culmination of each 4-H year is the California State Classic 4-H Horse Show.

For more information, call or text (805) 674-5831 or email slohorseproject@gmail.com.

