Over 80 wineries and hundreds of animal lovers joined forces in SLO County to raise life-saving funds for Woods Humane Society

NORTH COUNTY — More than 80 wineries, businesses, and hundreds of pet lovers came together April 26–27 to celebrate the return of Wine 4 Paws, a beloved tradition that pairs wine tasting with fundraising to support the life-saving work of Woods Humane Society.

Now in its 16th year, Wine 4 Paws transformed San Luis Obispo County’s wine country into a hub of community giving and four-legged fun. The weekend offered wine enthusiasts and animal advocates the chance to sip, shop, and socialize — all while raising critical funds for homeless pets.

CEO of Woods Humane Society Emily L’Heureux emphasized the impact of the event.

“Every year it makes all of the difference for us. As a private nonprofit that receives no tax funds, we exist solely based on donations, events, and fees for services,” she said. “To see an entire industry, the wine industry and then our beautiful community come together for one cause is heartwarming. And it makes all of the world of difference. It’s quite literally providing life-saving impact.”

The festivities officially kicked off Friday evening, April 25, with a sold-out launch party at Cal Coast Beer, hosted by Hayseed and Housdon Winery. The event featured live music from the Mark Adams Band, food, beer, and wine, and drew over 150 attendees. Organizers credited Martha and Rich Clayton of Cal Coast Beer for generously donating the Patina Room for the evening, helping to ensure the success of the fundraiser.

Throughout the weekend, visitors could explore a tasting map featuring more than 80 participating wineries, each donating a portion of proceeds to Woods Humane Society. From the coast to Paso Robles, events offered something for everyone: from a Sip & Shop at Bijou on the Park and dog-friendly movie nights to Super Saturday at Paso Market Walk and a Pet Cupcake Decorating Contest at Hoyt Family Vineyards.

Additional activities included Brunch & Bingo, “paint your pet” art sessions, book signings, and special treats for pets and people alike. The inclusive lineup ensured that even non-wine drinkers had a reason to participate and support the cause. L’Heureux said that this year’s weekend presented more events and offerings from a wider variety of businesses.

“It was a well-rounded experience,” said L’Heureux. “There was something for everybody.”

According to L’Heureux, the fundraiser comes at a critical time of year, aligning with the peak of puppy and kitten season when the need for shelter, veterinary care, and adoption services rises sharply. With an annual operating budget of roughly $4.5 million, Woods Humane Society cares for approximately 3,000 animals each year at their two shelter locations in San Luis Obispo County.

“A mega fundraising weekend like White for Paws truly makes a difference,” said L’Heureux. “We’re always going to step up and step out for anybody or any animal it needs.”

The event was started 16 years ago by Sarah Tomasetti, who has led the event since its founding and helped raise over $1 million for the shelter over the years.

Arianne of “Arianne & Fosters” on Instagram, has been fostering and volunteering for Woods for years.

She told Paso Robles Press, “This is my 2nd year bringing a Woods foster dog to enjoy Wine 4 Paws weekend. This year I brought my foster puppy Chardonnay, who was named specifically in celebration for this weekend. Chardonnay and I had the best time visiting Ella’s Vineyard and Absolution Cellars and chatting with other patrons about the ongoing pet overpopulation crisis and the importance of fostering to save lives.”

Woods Humane Society will continue to honor its mission with upcoming events, including its annual Pet Gala, scheduled for June 21. The gala will recognize the organization’s 70-year history and recommitment to animal welfare on the Central Coast.

“Here in 2025, we’re just committing to another 70 years of helping homeless pets in SLO County,” said L’Heureux.

For more information on how to support Woods Humane Society or to make a donation, visit woodshumanesociety.org

For more information on Wine 4 Paws, visit wine4paws.com

