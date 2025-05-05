After a courageous and lengthy battle with cancer, James David Campana left this earth for his heavenly home on April 13, 2025, embraced in the peace of his Savior. A devoted Christian, his faith never wavered, and he faced every challenge with strength, grace, and unwavering hope.

Jim was born to Nancy (Ostini) Rotta and Jesse James Horton on January 20, 1960, in Paso Robles, California. He grew up in Templeton and attended Templeton schools, where he was a tremendously talented athlete, lettering in football, basketball, and baseball.

On December 6, 1986, he married the love of his life, Lois (Lokey) Campana, beginning a beautiful journey that would bless them with two cherished daughters, Lindsay and Aubrey. His girls were the light of his life, and when his two granddaughters were born, his world became even brighter. Nothing brought him more joy than seeing his daughters and granddaughters happy and well cared for – his love for them knew no bounds.

Jim dedicated many years of loyal service to the City of Atascadero and took great pride in his earlier work operating heavy equipment. He was known for his integrity, hard work, and warm, genuine spirit.

A gifted athlete in his younger years, he carried that same passion and energy into every aspect of his life. He loved riding his Harley alongside his wife and close friends and the peace of camping at the lake and beach. Whether it was a backyard barbeque with family and friends or a community gathering, he took pride in bringing people together and serving others. His barbecue was more than just delicious—it was a reflection of his love for others. Friends and family will always remember the way his cooking made them feel welcomed, cared for, and at home. Jim had a huge heart and never hesitated to help a friend in need.

Jim is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lois; his daughters Lindsay (Art) Franklin and Aubrey Campana; and his two granddaughters, Ainslee and Addison Franklin.

While there will be no formal services at this time per his wishes, his legacy of love, faith, and family lives on in all who were blessed to know him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jim’s favorite charity, Atascadero Loaves and Fishes.

Jim will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

