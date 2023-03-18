Performances in the summer concert series will be on Wednesday evenings at Templeton Park from June 14 to Aug. 23

TEMPLETON — The Templeton Community Services District announced the lineup for the upcoming Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park series. The 10 bands selected represent a diverse mix of music, including rock, country, blues, funk, folk, pop, and R&B, that will appeal to the community.

June 14: Joy Bonner Band (Rock&Soul&Funk&Fun) presented by Mid State Solid Waste

June 21: Way Out West (Country & Rock), presented by Carmel & Nacassha LLP

June 28: The Jump Jax (R&B, Soul, Rockabilly & Jump Swing) presented by Bank of the Sierra

July 5: ghost/monster (Feel Good Rock ‘n’ Roll) presented by Pacific Western Bank

July 12: Bad Obsession (Classic Rock & Country) presented by Davis Body Shop

July 19: Unfinished With The Beatles (Beatles Tribute) presented by BarrelHouse Brewing Co.

Aug. 2: Garden Party (Classic Soft Rock) presented by Tenet Health Central Coast

Aug. 9: Stellar Band (Classic Hits) presented by Umpqua Bank

Aug. 16: The Brass Factory (Dance, Pop, Funk, Motown and R&B) presented by CrossCountry Mortgage

Aug. 23: Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band (Classic Country & Old Time Rock N Roll) presented by Templeton Market & Deli

The summer concert series will take place on Wednesday evenings at Templeton Park starting June 14 and ending on Aug. 23. There will be no concert on July 27.

Bring your family and friends (but no dogs, please) to Templeton Park with your low-back lawn chairs and blankets. Sit back, relax, and enjoy an evening of free musical entertainment from 6 to 8 p.m. In addition to the concert each week, there will be approved vendors with food and beverages available for purchase in the park.

All concerts are free thanks to the Concert Presenters Castoro Cellars and Templeton Recreation Foundation, the Diamond Sponsors Mechanics Bank, and All About Events, plus the generous support we receive from local community members and businesses as the Platinum and Gold sponsors.

Concert sponsors are still needed to offset the more than $30,000 in program expenses. If interested, please contact us at (805) 434-4909 or email bheil@templetoncsd.org as soon as possible so that your name can be added to the colored posters and flyers, social media campaigns, plus other local Templeton area publications.

For additional concert information or to become a Templeton Concerts in the Park sponsor, please visit templetoncsd.org or the Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park Facebook page.

