PASO ROBLES — MidAmerica Productions is proud to present an afternoon of extraordinary choral music on Sunday, April 6, at 1 p.m. in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. This performance will feature the Paso Robles High School Choir (Forte, directed by Gaylene Ewing) and the renowned New England Symphonic Ensemble (with Artistic Director Preston Hawes). The program includes Handel’s “Zadok the Priest” and “The King Shall Rejoice,” conducted by Scott D. Glysson, the director of choral activities and vocal studies at Cal Poly; and Vivaldi’s “Magnificat” and Bach’s “Sanctus in C major,” conducted by Bradley Miller.

“We are thrilled to showcase the exceptional talent of Forte from Paso Robles High School on one of the world’s most prestigious stages,” said James E. Redcay III, chief executive officer of MidAmerica Productions. “The invitation extended to this ensemble is a testament to the outstanding musicianship and dedication of their singers. We are proud towelcome them to perform as part of our 42nd season at Carnegie Hall.”

Forte, the Paso Robles High School Choir will be joined by the Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble, Los Angeles,(Nicole Baker, director); St. Philip the Apostle Church Choir, Pasadena (Nicole Baker, director); First United Methodist Church Sanctuary Choir, Appleton, Wisconsin (Matthew C. Harden, director); College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’sUniversity Choral Arts Ensemble, Collegeville, Minnesota (Bradley Miller, director), and Cal Poly PolyPhonics, San Luis Obispo (Scott Glysson, director).

The participants will all spend five days and four nights in New York City in preparation for their concert. They will also spend nine to 10 hours in rehearsal as well as touring New York City.

The concert program will also include:

The world premiere of Loretta K. Notareschi’s “Climate Mass,” conducted by Raul Dominguez, alongside Elaine Hagenberg’s “Illuminare,” conducted by Andrew Bowers, featuring the Milton High School Chorus, Regis University Singers, Stargate High School Choir, and the Dominguez Singers.

Monteverdi’s “Magnificat a sei voci,” conducted by Nicole Baker, showcasing the Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble, the St. Philip the Apostle Church Choir, and the First United Methodist Church Sanctuary Choir.

Tickets to attend the concert in person are available at carnegiehall.org

Feature Image: The Forte Choir of Paso Robles High School will be performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City on April 6. Courtesy of MidAmerica Productions

